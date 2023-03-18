2023 Elections: Low voter turnout in Abia

NAN correspondent who visited Osisioma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, reported that voting materials started arriving in Polling Units at about 8:30 a.m. but the voters were yet to arrive.

Mr Chijioke Anyanwu a party agent in Amasator Ward 3 Polling Unit 92, told NAN that the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived with election materials at about 8 a.m.

He, however, added that voting was yet to start because no voter had turnout to exercise his franchise.

Anyanwu expressed optimism that the number of voters would increase in a short while.