2023 elections: Army, police to provide adequate security – GOC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has restated commitment to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shuaib stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police in Borno, Abdu Umar, on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He said that closer collaboration between the military, police and other security agencies would facilitate maximum security in the pre, during and post election periods in the country.

The GOC said the visit would avail him opportunity to rob minds about the preparedness of the police to address security challenges during the elections.

“The police is the lead agency but due to the peculiar nature of North-East, it requires that the military in the sit of authority are the once who provided the lead in various operations.

“Elections violence can either occur prior to the conduct of the elections, during or post elections, and both agencies will be involved in addressing these issues.

“As the campaign already started, the joint security normally conduct operations to make sure that the metropolis is safe.

“We will like to ensure and reinforce all our forces including the hybrid forces marge together so that we have a very secured environment in Maiduguri metropolis.

“So many intelligence report have been coming up. It’s only when we work together that will ensure that things are spinned down,” he said.

Responding, Abdu said the police would continued to collaborate with the military to protect lives and property in the state.

He said the Command had intensified patrols in collaboration with hybrid forces to combat crimes in Maiduguri metropolis.

The Commissioner reitrated readiness of the police to provide security to facilitate conduct of free, fair, credandpezceful election.

