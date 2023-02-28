ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Abuja with wide margin

Bayo Wahab

Out of the six area councils in the FCT, the former governor of Anambra state won four while Tinubu won two.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Obi, who secured 281,717 votes, beat Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu polled 90,902 votes while scored 74,199 votes in the election.

