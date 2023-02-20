2023 election: Enugu West endorses PDP Guber candidate

They took over Awgu town, to express their commitment and readiness to vote en masse for Mbah and other PDP candidates from the district during the endorsement rally, tagged, “Enugu West United for Peter Mbah/Ifeanyi Ossai 2023”.

They also declared that the ruling party had attracted laudable projects, massive infrastructure, and other empowerment packages that had improved the standard of living of their people.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Sen. Ben-Collins Ndu, disclosed that they had converged on Awgu to reiterate their support and endorsement for Mbah’s candidacy.

Ndu said the district had already made a choice and would ensure that victory is delivered for him, his deputy and other PDP candidates in the district.

He recalled that in 2021, the people of Enugu West senatorial district came out through the “Ifemelumma Summit” to demand for equity, justice and fairness through their support for zoning of power to Enugu East Senatorial district.

This, he said, was so because of their firm belief that the right thing should be done, explaining that God had used Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to grant their demand.

Explaining that the endorsement rally became necessary because of the progress recorded at the district and their unflinching commitment to a new Enugu State, Mr Toby Okechukwu stressed that it was aimed at supporting Mbah.

According to him, the large population of people at the rally showed that they believed in the philosophy of “Tomorrow Is Here” as espoused by the governorship flag bearer in his manifesto.

Okechukwu who is a ranking member of the House of Representatives representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency, expressed confidence that the state, under Mbah’s leadership, would transform the state’s economy, reform the agricultural sector and ensure massive infrastructure when elected.

On her part, the Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, lauded the governorship hopeful for his dream for the people, saying that the various stakeholders who spoke at the rally had already revealed the minds of their people.

She moved a motion for the formal endorsement of the gubernatorial flag bearer, promising that the district would leave no stone unturned in rallying voters across the polling units for him.

The motion, which received overwhelming acclamation of ovation and eruption of jubilation from the mammoth crowd, was seconded by another elder statesman and former Commissioner for Health in the state, Hon. Ike Anike.

Reacting to the support, Dr. Mbah said there was no need for soothsayers to predict the likely outcome of the forthcoming polls, stressing that the presence of leaders, stakeholders, party faithful and the entire electorate foretold victory for the ruling party.

He said that the massive endorsement of his candidacy is already sending jitters to the camps of the opposition parties even as he expressed confidence of landslide victory.

“With this massive endorsement, defeat is already staring at the opposition,” he added.

While commending Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for ensuring equity and justice in the primaries, Dr. Mbah assured the zone of his resolve to reward them with the dividends of democracy over their loyalty and uncommon gesture.

“We will reciprocate your support with massive infrastructure, and we are going to be guided by the principle of equity, fairness and justice which was started by the Gov. Ugwuanyi’s government,” he said.