2023: C/River APC backs Shettima’s choice as presidential running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River has endorsed the choice of Sen. Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 election.

APC flag (TheCable)
In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday in Calabar by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Erasmus Ekpang, the party said the choice of Shettima will guarantee victory for the party.

Ekpang said that the Cross River chapter pledged full alliance and support for the presidential candidate and his running mate ahead of the poll.

“The ruling APC in Cross River heartily congratulates Sen. Kashim Shettima, on his nomination as the running mate to our presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 general election.

“Sen. Shettima who is a two-term Governor of Borno has exemplified a mesmerizing track record of irreproachable service to the public and has shown competency in all the positions he has held.

“Also, Shettima is an undoubtedly loyal and devoted member of our party who has all it requires to be an excellent running mate to our flag-bearer.

“By the special grace of God, Shettima is going to be the Vice-President of Nigeria from next year because we are marching to victory,” Ekpang said.

He noted that Shettima had his one year compulsory membership of the National Youth Service Corps at the defunct Nigerian Agricultural Cooperative Bank, Calabar, from 1989 to 1990.

We affirm that Tinubu has made the best choice of Shettima as his running mate for the upcoming election as the Senator has proven to be an able and loyal lieutenant.

“We urge all members of our party across Nigeria to give the APC’s flag-bearer and his running mate their ultimate support.

“We assure Nigerians that the choices our party has made in our presidential ticket are for the best interest of our nation,” he said.

