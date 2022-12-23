2023: APC will record landslide victory in Gombe- Yahaya

He stated that having gone round five LGAs of Balanga, Kaltungo, Kwami, Shongom and Billiri and witnessed the supports of the people for the APC, he remained confident that his party would win with a good vote margin.

According to him, the people of the state have demonstrated that they appreciate the efforts of his administration in delivering good governance towards improving the lives and livelihoods of citizens.

The governor said: “You have seen the turn out of the number of the people, the young and the old, male and female, all in support of the APC because they believe APC will deliver.

“And that is why I am absolutely confident and sure that we shall win the election from the presidency to the house of assembly; we shall win by the grace of God.’’

Yahaya stated that with the support of the people and the achievements his administration had recorded within the last three and half years, he had no reason to be disturbed about the election.

“Why should I shake? I am determined, I have the support and followership; I will not shake forever by God’s grace.,’’ he said.

Yahaya advised the opposition parties in the state not to bother campaigning because “Gombe is the home of the APC and it is clear from what we have seen so far in the campaign.’’

While wooing supports for his party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Banganje community of Billiri LGA, Yahaya said that an APC-led presidency would consolidate on the good works of President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

He stated that with the discovery of crude oil in Kolmani, Gombe State had joined the likes of states in the Niger-Delta, adding that the feat was achieved under the APC.

The governor said the state had benefited immensely from APC at all levels, adding, ”hence, the state has all the reasons to re-elect the party to continue delivering good governance to the people.’’

The state campaign coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima, Alhaji Jamil Gwamna said the APC had performed at all levels in the state and expressed confidence that the party would be rewarded with good votes in 2023.

Gwamna urged potential voters to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the elections and vote for APC candidates from top to bottom.