RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Afeniferes are behind Tinubu, says Sen. Adeyeye

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, National Chairman, South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), has said that Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation is not divided over its support for the presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Sen Dayo Adeyeye (PremiumTimes)
Sen Dayo Adeyeye (PremiumTimes)

Adeyeye made this known in a programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)in Abuja on Thursday.

Adeyeye said that Tinubu’s candidacy enjoys massive support of majority of Afenifere members in spite of contrary insinuations in some quarters.

“I have respect for Adebanjo. He is my leader in Afenifere. As of today, the leader of Afenifere, for clarity is Reuben Fasoranti.

“There is no faction in Afenifere. What Fasoranti has merely done was that since he is advanced in age, he appointed someone to act on his behalf in the interim and that person is Ayo Adebanjo.

“If a decision is going to be taken by Afenifere, it is not a one-man show.

“What I read in the papers was a personal decision of Adebanjo and not the opinion of Afenifere,” he said.

He further said that “whatever Adebanjo said was not a statement issued at the end of a meeting of the organisation, it was his personal decision.

“It is not a fact that Afenifere is divided or there is fractionalisation.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the Afeniferes are behind Tinubu,” he said.

The politician further said that the 2023 general elections would be very interesting.

“I expect this to be perhaps the most competitive election and one that will be watched more keenly throughout the world because Nigeria is at a crossroad and we must get it right.

“I believe we have that candidate who can turn things around for good for Nigeria,” he said.

On a possible run-off for Tinubu, Adeyeye said that it won’t be possible.

“I do not see a possible run-off because the bar for you to be declared elected as president is not too high as we have it in some other nations of the world.

“In Nigeria, what you need is to have the majority of the votes and one quarter of the votes in two thirds of the states.

“I think that is easier to secure. We have the network,” the chairman said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inibehe Effiong regains freedom after 30 days in prison

Inibehe Effiong regains freedom after 30 days in prison

2023: Afeniferes are behind Tinubu, says Sen. Adeyeye

2023: Afeniferes are behind Tinubu, says Sen. Adeyeye

FG to encourage states’ legislature to ban open defecation

FG to encourage states’ legislature to ban open defecation

Niger Delta stakeholders demand board for NDDC

Niger Delta stakeholders demand board for NDDC

Sanwo-Olu tasks stakeholders to lead fight against tuberculosis

Sanwo-Olu tasks stakeholders to lead fight against tuberculosis

APC is manipulating the political process to compromise PDP’s unity - Atiku

APC is manipulating the political process to compromise PDP’s unity - Atiku

Wike meets Atiku in London, hours after meeting Obasanjo, Obi

Wike meets Atiku in London, hours after meeting Obasanjo, Obi

MAN challenges CBN to prioritise FOREX allocation to manufacturers

MAN challenges CBN to prioritise FOREX allocation to manufacturers

We are being owed N1.75trn – GenCos

We are being owed N1.75trn – GenCos

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Professor Wole Soyinka speaks on President Buhari's RUGA scheme (Books Live)

I don’t care if Nigeria’s next President, VP, Speaker are same religion – Soyinka