The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Sabo Ibrahim, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

He said that the command had put in place measures that would enable eligible residents to participate in all the electoral processes without threat to lives and property.

Ibrahim said that an effective operational order on how to provide security at each of the polling units had since been issued to the officers deployed for that purpose.

He said that Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers had been briefed on measures to take in their areas.

We are battle ready to provide peaceful political atmosphere during and after the elections.

The commissioner stated that the command had taken concrete security measures to ensure peaceful elections, adding that they and other security agencies would be at all the pulling units and collections centres.

He explained that the measures were aimed at giving the residents the opportunity to participate in the electoral process without threat to their lives and property.

Ibrahim advised leaders of political parties in the state to impress it on their supporters to shun all forms of violence and thuggery before, during and after the elections.

We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during and after the elections, he said and warned that any person or group found wanting would be prosecuted.