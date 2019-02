Adamu stated this when the European (EU) Election Observation Mission to Nigeria delegation visited him on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that while the elections would last, security personnel would keep surveillance at the polling areas to ensure that restriction of movement and other rules were obeyed as stipulated by the electoral law.

The police boss assured that the force, in collaboration with other security agencies, would provide security at the various centres from the beginning to the collation stages of the elections.

Your presence here in Nigeria to see the process will give credence to the fact that proper arrangement or otherwise has been made, he said.

Adamu noted that without security, credible elections would not take place, adding that adequate arrangements had been made to protect INEC officials, election materials, installations and voters.

We have done a lot in terms of security and training of our personnel in respect of the elections.

Your mission to Nigeria is very important inasmuch as every Nigerian will want credible elections, he said.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation, who is the Chief Monitor, Domini Howell, said that the visit was to ascertain the level of preparedness of the police for the elections.

We know security is important during the elections so we want to meet you and know your activities for the day of the elections, she said.

Howell said that the EU had had 11 persons in Nigeria for the past one month to monitor the level of preparation for the general elections.

She said that the union currently had 40 persons in the field, adding that on the day of election, no fewer than 120 would be in the field and people from the EU embassies would join.