The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ONSA is reacting to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, who alleged the Federal Government of planning to use the shut down to rig elections.

Wike said the FG, through ONSA had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to work with internet service providers to shut down internet access across the country during the exercise.

But, a statement by the Spokesman to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr Danjuma Reuben, on Friday in Abuja, advised the general public to disregard the allegation.

This Office, wishes to state that the internet and associated communications infrastructure are major components of the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), which ONSA is mandated to ensure its security, he said.

He said that ONSA in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government (MDA), had been making efforts to protect and improve service delivery to Nigerians.

He explained that every single national security platform in the country depended on the same internet to function.

Therefore shutting down the internet is akin to shutting down national development and security, he said.

He said ONSA remained committed to protecting the rights of the public to access Information and Communication Technology facilities.

The Office also remains non-partisan and committed to ensuring that Nigerians freely exercise their civic rights, he said.

NAN reports that the National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj-Gen. Mohammed Monguno, had said intelligence reports indicated plans by some individuals and groups to instigate violence during the upcoming elections.