The materials which are for the Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections were distributed on Wednesday at the office of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The first batch of the distribution was for the five local government areas in Northern Cross River; Obudu, Yala, Ogoja, Obanliku and Bekwarra.

The sealed and stamped materials were distributed to the local government areas in the presence of party agents, security personnel, officials from INEC and the CBN.

Dr Frankland Briyai, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, told NAN that the materials were first dispatced to Cross River North because of its distance from Calabar, the state capital.

Briyai during the Inter-Agency Consultation Committee for Election Security Meeting on Tuesday said the same security agents were used in the movements of the materials.

We had already taken the sensitive materials to all the local government areas in the state before the election was postponed and we will re-distribute them accordingly.

The same security men that conveyed the materials down there were also involved in bringing them back to CBN for safety.

Also, the card readers are already reconfigured for the election, he said.

The vehicles conveying the materials were escorted by armed mobile policemen to various local government areas of the state.