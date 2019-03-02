Dr Kayode Ajulo, the National Secretary of the group in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the PDP had been relentless in its bid to discredit the processes of election which conferred victory on Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), had defeated Mr Atiku in the Feb. 23 presidential elections.

Ajulo said that the PDP had been sweeping up porous pontifications about the results of the Northern states where Buhari enjoyed overwhelming votes.

He said the big hypocrisy of PDP was accepting that elections were flawless in states where it enjoyed swelling votes, particularly in the South East and South South regions.

Ajulo added that the PDP had found it convenient calling corrupt the process that gave the ruling party an edge in some states in the Northern part of the country.

According to him, a heap of evidence supports the validity of election results as collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Besides the collation of APC Situation Room, which tallies with INEC figures and lending credence to the result, independent sources also say Buharis victory is genuine.

It is instructive to note that various international communities including European Union (EU), United States (U.S.), United Kingdom (UK) and the Commonwealth, objectively observed and participated in the election.

Others who similarly participated included the African Union (AU) and the Economic Commumity of West African States (ECOWAS), he said.

Ajulo said that this was to ensure that the whole electoral processes were free, fair, credible and peaceful, stating that their comments after the elections attested to the fact that the elections were fair and credible.

He added that of particular consequence is a release by the British Minister of State for Africa, which lent authentication to the INEC result.

The Minister of the United Kingdom Government confirmed that the results of the presidential election as released by the INEC are authentic.

Now, all hands must be on deck to check excesses and democratic oversteps of the PDP, which include its persistent plans to rubbish the majority of votes, which Nigerians freely and fairly gave to Buhari, AJulo said.