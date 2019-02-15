The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police had mobilised its bomb squad unit to routes around the commissions Headquarters in Enugu.

Apart from other routine checks, vehicles were frisked with specialised gadgets.

It was observed that as at 2:55p.m on Friday that the security agents had commenced a general check on all vehicles in Enugu metropolis.

The security agents were strategically positioned at locations like New Heaven, Trans-Ekulu and Agbani Road; all in Enugu metropolis

Other places that they had security check-points include Independence Layout, Artisan and GRA Enugu.