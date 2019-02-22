Ikaka said in a statement in Enugu on Friday that the move was to provide comfortable sleeping materials to the corps members with a view to boosting their morale during the exercise.

The coordinator said that the gesture was also in compliance with the directive of the Director General of the scheme, Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure.

He said that the mattresses would be issued to the corps members serving as ad hoc staff in the election at various Registration Area Centres (RACs).

He said that apart from the 10,000 corps members deployed for the exercise, some members of their staff are also involved in the elections.

Ikaka said that the scheme would always be responsive to the welfare of corps members deployed to the state.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some corps members complained that they slept on bare floors during the botched elections on Feb. 16.