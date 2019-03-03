The Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano has explained why he supported President Buhari in the presidential election which held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Obiano said that he foresaw Buhari’s victory and knew that it will be impossible to beat the President.

According to The Cable, Obiano said Igbos need to learn how to be more subtle than confrontational.

The Anambra state Governor made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, James Eze.

“Foresight is a lonely path to tread. It breeds unexpected resentment and hate. Having foresight could turn you into a sudden object of anger and unwise attacks. But on the long run, it never leaves you without the enduring sheen of grace and glory.

“And that happens only when the people finally wake up to smell the coffee. Sadly, in the case of many farsighted leaders, this happens after they are out of office or after they are gone!

“It is, in fact, hard to see a leader who has enough conviction to damn the consequences and swim against the current towards a hostile direction that he alone has seen as the only realistic choice left.

“And so, for those who still deride and mock governor Obiano for his foresight in the last presidential election, those who wilfully seek cheap opportunities to laugh at him, it might be worthwhile to always remember; that even the Scriptures warned us in First Corinthians chapter one verse twenty-seven, that sometimes, “God uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wise.”

President Buhari won the presidential election with 15,191,847 votes, 3,928,869 votes more than the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who got 11,262,978 votes.