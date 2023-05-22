The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

10th NASS leadership must not be divisive tool – CAN

News Agency Of Nigeria

CAN will pray and work for the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria and speak truth to power.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

The CAN chairman in Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Hayab said he had been following the development in the leadership race for the 10th National Assembly with dismay and wished to counsel all interested persons not to allow their quest to divide Nigerians along ethnic, regional, or religious lines.

He explained that CAN believed that Nigeria’s elected representatives, both from the upper and lower chambers, were politically mature and responsible enough to do what would make Nigeria great by choosing competent leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some inciting messages now going around could create unnecessary tension and disunity among Nigerians.

"CAN as a body has earlier advocated for fairness before the general elections and believes strongly that a fair and just Nigeria is beneficial to Nigeria’s unity and growth.

"CAN, therefore, appeals to the political class to discontinue any action that can further divide Nigerians, rather, the elected representatives need to promote matters that can support the citizenry to attain the goals of a unified nation."

He said those who eventually became leaders of the National Assembly must be lawmakers who would guide their colleagues to make laws for the common good of the country, not as representatives of their regional or religious enclaves.

According to him, to attain a cohesive nation, CAN will pray and work for the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria and speak truth to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

"CAN strongly appeals to the political class to consider the entire country as their most important constituency, instead of promoting primordial sentiments," Hayab said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court adjourns ex-JAMB registrar’s ₦600m suit against ICPC for judgment

Court adjourns ex-JAMB registrar’s ₦600m suit against ICPC for judgment

Nigeria has been delisted from list of piracy prone countries - Buhari

Nigeria has been delisted from list of piracy prone countries - Buhari

Dangote refinery is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy

Dangote refinery is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy

10th NASS leadership must not be divisive tool – CAN

10th NASS leadership must not be divisive tool – CAN

NNPP withdraws election petition against APC senator-elect in Ondo

NNPP withdraws election petition against APC senator-elect in Ondo

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's suit against DSS for adoption of processes

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's suit against DSS for adoption of processes

Buhari happy to leave Nigeria's economy in Tinubu's 'very competent hands'

Buhari happy to leave Nigeria's economy in Tinubu's 'very competent hands'

Sanwo-Olu believes Dangote came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago

Sanwo-Olu believes Dangote came to Lagos with nothing 45 years ago

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Court declares charges against Doguwa unconstitutional

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]

120 heads of state to attend Tinubu's innauguration