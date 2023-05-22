10th NASS leadership must not be divisive tool – CAN

The CAN chairman in Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Hayab said he had been following the development in the leadership race for the 10th National Assembly with dismay and wished to counsel all interested persons not to allow their quest to divide Nigerians along ethnic, regional, or religious lines.

He explained that CAN believed that Nigeria’s elected representatives, both from the upper and lower chambers, were politically mature and responsible enough to do what would make Nigeria great by choosing competent leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some inciting messages now going around could create unnecessary tension and disunity among Nigerians.

"CAN as a body has earlier advocated for fairness before the general elections and believes strongly that a fair and just Nigeria is beneficial to Nigeria’s unity and growth.

"CAN, therefore, appeals to the political class to discontinue any action that can further divide Nigerians, rather, the elected representatives need to promote matters that can support the citizenry to attain the goals of a unified nation."

He said those who eventually became leaders of the National Assembly must be lawmakers who would guide their colleagues to make laws for the common good of the country, not as representatives of their regional or religious enclaves.

According to him, to attain a cohesive nation, CAN will pray and work for the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria and speak truth to power.

ADVERTISEMENT