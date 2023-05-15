The sports category has moved to a new website.

Obanikoro hails Hilda Baci for putting global eyes on Eti-Osa

Ima Elijah

Hilda Baci's achievement has placed Eti-Osa, Lagos, Nigeria, on the global map.

Representative Obanikoro visits Hilda Baci, who breaks a world reccord in his constituency
Representative Obanikoro visits Hilda Baci, who breaks a world reccord in his constituency

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef from Eti-Osa, cooked for an astonishing 100 hours, surpassing the previous record set by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef in 2019, who cooked for 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds.

Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci
Nigerian chef & new Guiness World Record holder Hilda Baci Pulse Live Kenya

According to the outgoing Rep, Hilda Baci's achievement has placed Eti-Osa, Lagos, Nigeria, on the global map, alongside her name in the Guinness Book of Records.

In a statement to Pulse on Monday, the outgoing representative said, "It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Hilda Baci, one of Eti-Osa's finest female entrepreneurs, for her incredible achievement in breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest hours spent cooking.

"Baci's record-breaking feat of cooking for an astonishing 100 hours has placed Eti-Osa, Lagos, Nigeria on the global map alongside her name in the Guinness Book of Records.

"Hilda, you have made Lagos proud, and your achievement is a source of inspiration to all Nigerians. Your perseverance and determination have set an example for us all to follow, and I have no doubt that you will continue to achieve great things.

"Once again, congratulations on this amazing accomplishment, and I wish you all the best as you continue to cook up greatness. Your name will forever be etched in history as a trailblazer and an inspiration to future generations of chefs.

"I'd finally like to thank Eti-Osa residents for showing Hilda Baci all the love and support needed to brighten the mood of the entire nation. We pray for more opportunities to come together and support each other as a community"

Hilda Baci's cooking marathon challenge started on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Amore Gardens, Lekki Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.



