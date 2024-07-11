'I am not fearing' - Phrank Shaibu schools minister after spoken English error during ₦1.5bn probe

She was recently probed before the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development over an alleged diversion of ₦1.5 billion earmarked for paying contractors in the women's affairs ministry.

The committee summoned the minister to address allegations within her ministry following a petition from contractors who claimed they were not paid for the work they had completed.

However, the proceedings went berserk when the minister and the committee got into a heated argument.

This scenario cost the minister dearly when she made a syntax error in her spoken English.

She said, "I have never tampered with anything. That's why I no fear anybody. I'm not fearing."

Phrank Shaibu reacts

Reacting to her grammatical blunder, Phrank Shaibu, the communications aide to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, described the minister's delivery as "smacks of wretched illiteracy."

Reacting via his official X handle, he wrote, "@BarrUjuKennedy, "I am not fearing" smacks of wretched illiteracy, as the word "fear" is a stative verb that refuses to play in the progressive sandbox."

He continued, "In the English language, certain verbs that describe states, emotions, senses, possession, and thoughts are too dignified for continuous form frolics. "Fear" is one of these regal verbs."

"The correct expression should be "I am not afraid" or "I do not fear." Grammar rules the kingdom!"