NECO rolls out 2024 internal exam timetable

The official NECO platform, @Neconigeria, disclosed this information in a post on Monday.

The exams are set to kick off on June 19, 2024, and wrap up on July 26, 2024, as outlined by the examination body.

This development comes after some weeks NECO rescheduled the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges and the entrance examination into Federal Government Academy, Suleja.

Azeez Sani, acting Director of information and Digital Communication of the council, stated that the common entrance examination, earlier scheduled for April 20, 2024, would now be held on June 1, 2024.

He also said that the entrance examination for Gifted and Talented Children into Federal Government Academy, Suleja, earlier scheduled to be held on May 4, 2024, would now be held on May 25, 2024.

He added that rescheduling the two examinations was due to the low enrollment of candidates.

He enjoined candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new dates.

See timetable below....

