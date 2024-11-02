Tax Reform Bill: Northern Forum backs Tinubu for rejecting NEC's decision

Pulse Nigeria reported that during the recent NEC meeting, led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the council suggested shelving the tax bill after a collective decision from northern governors and traditional leaders who met in Kaduna.

However, Tinubu called on the council to allow the legislative process to proceed uninterrupted.

In a statement issued by the PNYF, Abdulkadir Bala, the group’s Secretary General, endorsed Tinubu’s stance, arguing that the position taken by the Northern Governors’ Forum does not represent the interests of the people.

“The Progressive Northern Youth Forum commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for rejecting the NEC’s recommendation,” Bala remarked, highlighting that the North does not align with the governors' anti-reform stance. “The Forum’s call to withdraw these bills does not reflect the will of the northern populace.”

Bala further criticised the governors, accusing them of failing to initiate regional development efforts and relying heavily on federal allocations.

“The governors consistently lack the initiative to lead, choosing to depend on federal funds and oppose reforms aimed at reducing federal dependency,” Bala noted.

He urged the governors to engage constructively with the legislative process instead of opposing beneficial reforms.

PNYF urged the governors to stop obstructing people-focused initiatives, warning that such actions could provoke calls for their impeachment.