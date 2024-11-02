'North cannot reap where it didn’t sow' – Omirhobo backs Tax Reform Bill

Amid mounting criticism of the bill from Northern governors and the National Economic Council (NEC), Omirhobo took to social media on Friday night, November 1, to express his perspective, arguing that the reform is essential for ensuring fairness in national revenue sharing.

“I support the tax reform bill because it will correct tax distribution inequalities. The North has been robbing and raping the South for decades; it has to stop,” Omirhobo asserted.

The Tax Reform Bill, submitted to the National Assembly in early October 2024, has stirred significant controversy as it proposes changes aimed at restructuring tax benefits based on regional contributions.

Omirhobo contends that these adjustments are vital for Nigeria’s growth, noting, “If we sincerely want to return to the regional government and want this country to make progress, tax reform is sine qua non.”

His stance emphasises the belief that every state should actively contribute to national revenues, ensuring a balanced financial relationship between regions.

The lawyer’s statements reflect growing support from certain Southern stakeholders who believe that equitable tax reform could stimulate regional accountability and development.

