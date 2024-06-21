ADVERTISEMENT
'Light has prevailed over falsehood' - Northern chiefs hail verdict in Kano emirship dispute

Segun Adeyemi

The northern elders lauded Ado Bayero for his wisdom and courage despite facing persecution, highlighting his unwavering dedication to peace and stability in Kano.

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]
Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

In the judgement delivered on Thursday, June 20, 2024, the court set aside all steps the Kano State government took to repeal the Kano Emirates Law.

Reacting to this development, the Forum of Chiefs in Nigeria (FCN) has welcomed the court ruling that set aside the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The Chiefs hailed the verdict as a significant victory of justice over injustice, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood.

Justice Abdullahi Liman of the Federal High Court in Kano nullified all actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf following the amendment of the Kano Emirate law by the State House of Assembly on May 23, 2024.

Justice Liman criticised the governor for approving the bill and presenting an appointment letter to Sanusi on May 24, 2024, despite a court order for all parties to maintain the status quo.

Emirship Tussle: Victory for Bayero as court nullifies Sanusi's reinstatement
Emirship Tussle: Victory for Bayero as court nullifies Sanusi's reinstatement Pulse Nigeria

In a statement signed by its President, Chief Ameh Adaji, and Secretary General, Chief Danladi Etsu, the Forum praised the judge for resisting political pressures, restoring faith in the judiciary as a vital protector of the commoner.

“We warmly applaud the landmark judgment annulling the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano.

“This verdict is a resounding triumph of justice over injustice, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood,” the statement said.

The Forum praised Ado Bayero for his wisdom and courage despite facing persecution, highlighting his unwavering dedication to peace and stability in Kano.

“Despite the attempts to dethrone and humiliate him, Emir Bayero has remained steadfast, refusing to be drawn into the fray. Your Royal Highness, we salute you!” the statement added.

