Benue: Opposition raises alarm over Gov Alia's alleged 'authoritarian' policies

Segun Adeyemi

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to intervene in the affairs of Benue State and its governance.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State [TheCable]
In their one-year assessment report on Governor Hyacinth Alia's administration, released in Abuja on Thursday, the group labelled it the worst administration since the return of democracy in 1999.

The coalition includes the Accord Party, APGA, Zenith Labour Party, Boot Party, APM, NRM, APP, ADC, and the NNPP.

Tor Aondofa Paul from the National Rescue Movement, Simon Ogbe from the Zenith Labour Party, and Bishop Benson Ijachi from the Accord Party spoke to the media, criticising the governor for failing in security, transparency, and accountability.

They expressed their dismay, stating that the current administration is now associated with corruption, a lack of respect for the rule of law, broken promises, abuse of power, and involvement in thuggery.

"We all know that the primary responsibility of every government is the protection of lives and property.

"Since Governor Alia assumed power, the security situation in Benue State has deteriorated compared to how it has been in the last four years.

"Since he assumed office, no single operational vehicle has been bought for the security agents in Benue State to support their operations in the state," the statement said.

The statement added, regarding corruption, transparency, and accountability, "The Alia administration is notorious for total disregard for due process and the rule of law.

"Shortly after Governor Alia assumed office, the governor without constituting an executive council awarded a contract to the tune of N6 billion, an amount which is 120 times higher than the approval limit of the governor at the time the contract was awarded.

"Most of these contracts were neither approved by the previous Benue State Executive Council nor captured in the 2023 budget."

The coalition, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu to beam his searchlight on the state of the affairs in Benue State and intervene to curtail the executive rascality, corruption, abuse of the fundamental rights of Benue citizens, total disregard of the rule of law and all the anti-democratic tendencies of the Alia administration.

