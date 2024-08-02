Nationwide Protest: List of states that have declared curfew

The protests, initially peaceful, were marred by acts of vandalism and looting.

Kano State

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced the curfew on Thursday, emphasising the need to protect lives and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After careful consideration, we have come to terms that a 24-hour curfew should be put in place to further prevent looting and vandalisation of businesses and the killing of innocent citizens," Yusuf stated.

He commended peaceful protesters but lamented the hijacking of the protest by hoodlums.

Yobe State

In Yobe, a curfew was imposed in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru following reports of looting and vandalism.

Brig Gen Dahiru Abdussallam (Rtd), Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, urged residents to comply with the curfew to maintain peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yobe State Government has considered the security situation in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru towns where some hoodlums are taking advantage of the protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.

“In view of the above, therefore, the state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru. The public is hereby advised to abide by the curfew and stay at home for peace to reign in these areas and the state at large.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure enforcement and full compliance of the curfew,” the statement read according to Vanguard.

Borno State

Borno State faced a dual crisis of a protest and a Boko Haram suicide attack in Malari, Konduga Local Government Area, killing 16 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The state's Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, announced a 24-hour curfew, highlighting the government's concerns about violent infiltration by non-state actors.

"To avert future occurrences, the Borno State government has taken firm decisions to impose a curfew," Tar stated.

Katsina State

In Katsina, protesters turned out in sizeable numbers and marched down near ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's residence in Daura to express their grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT