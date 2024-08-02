ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Nationwide Protest: List of states that have declared curfew

Segun Adeyemi

In Yobe, a curfew was imposed in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru following reports of looting and vandalism.

Gov Babagana Zulum (Borno State, Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano State) and Gov Mai Bala Buni (Yobe State). [Facebook]
Gov Babagana Zulum (Borno State, Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano State) and Gov Mai Bala Buni (Yobe State). [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The protests, initially peaceful, were marred by acts of vandalism and looting.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced the curfew on Thursday, emphasising the need to protect lives and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After careful consideration, we have come to terms that a 24-hour curfew should be put in place to further prevent looting and vandalisation of businesses and the killing of innocent citizens," Yusuf stated.

He commended peaceful protesters but lamented the hijacking of the protest by hoodlums.

In Yobe, a curfew was imposed in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru following reports of looting and vandalism.

Brig Gen Dahiru Abdussallam (Rtd), Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, urged residents to comply with the curfew to maintain peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yobe State Government has considered the security situation in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru towns where some hoodlums are taking advantage of the protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.

“In view of the above, therefore, the state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru. The public is hereby advised to abide by the curfew and stay at home for peace to reign in these areas and the state at large.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure enforcement and full compliance of the curfew,” the statement read according to Vanguard.

Borno State faced a dual crisis of a protest and a Boko Haram suicide attack in Malari, Konduga Local Government Area, killing 16 people.

ADVERTISEMENT
Angry protesters. [Getty Images]
Angry protesters. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

The state's Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, announced a 24-hour curfew, highlighting the government's concerns about violent infiltration by non-state actors.

"To avert future occurrences, the Borno State government has taken firm decisions to impose a curfew," Tar stated.

In Katsina, protesters turned out in sizeable numbers and marched down near ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's residence in Daura to express their grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a swift response, Katsina's Acting Governor, Malam Faruq Lawal, declared a 24-hour curfew in Dutsin-Ma LGA and a 7 pm to 7 am curfew in the remaining LGAs, banning protests statewide to ensure peace and order.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

IED blast kills 1, injures 11 during protest in Borno State

IED blast kills 1, injures 11 during protest in Borno State

Parents cry out for youths to end nationwide protest, despite ongoing hardship

Parents cry out for youths to end nationwide protest, despite ongoing hardship

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

Otedola voices support for Tinubu administration's key banking sector reforms

Otedola voices support for Tinubu administration's key banking sector reforms

Nigerians are sore losers —  Dapo Abiodun berates protesters

Nigerians are sore losers —  Dapo Abiodun berates protesters

Carry out your protest according to rule of law - Wike urges FCT residents

Carry out your protest according to rule of law - Wike urges FCT residents

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim.

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

KASU lecturers threaten 2-week warning strike over welfare concerns [Daily Nigerian]

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-President Barack Obama. [Getty Images]

VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Oluremi Tinubu tasks Nigerian youths to start farming