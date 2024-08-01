ADVERTISEMENT
Borno State imposes curfew after deadly bomb blast

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Zulum and the security heads deemed the curfew essential to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.


This decision, made by the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum, follows consultations with security officials to ensure the restoration of law and order.

The explosion has caused significant casualties, with several victims currently receiving treatment in various government hospitals.

READ ALSO: Tragic scenes as violence erupt at protest grounds in Abuja, Lagos, Borno, others

The Borno State Police Command, under the directive of the Commissioner of Police and communicated by ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, announced the immediate implementation of the curfew, urging residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

“The imposition of the curfew is a necessary measure to preserve law and order in the state.

“We call upon the good people of Borno State to stay calm and cooperate with the authorities during this critical period,” stated ASP Daso.

READ ALSO: Poor network, fuel scarcity & 3 other things to expect during August 1 protest

The government has assured the public that further developments will be communicated as the situation unfolds.

Residents are advised to adhere strictly to the curfew and await further instructions from the authorities to maintain peace and order in the region.

