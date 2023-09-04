Breaking news:
Yahoo boy hunts Islamic cleric with soldiers over failed prayers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fraudster was said to have contracted some soldiers to produce the Islamic cleric for him.

A Nigerian Soldier as illustration (TMZNaija)
This incident was disclosed after one Hamzat cried out after suspected soldiers invaded his block factory located at Bankole Estate, Magboro, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, and seized his Toyota RAV 4 vehicle.

Discussing the issue, Hamzat said the soldiers numbering up to five in a pick-up van were looking for his younger brother, Sulaimon, to whom he introduced his girlfriend’s brother for special prayers.

He said after the prayer was successful, his girlfriend’s brother wanted more special prayers and Sulaimon introduced him to another yet-to-be-identified Islamic cleric in the Agege area of Lagos.

“After my brother introduced him to another Alfa for special prayer, maybe he was duped (or he didn’t get the expected returns after payment), I don’t know. My brother also said he did not know what transpired between the boy and the other Alfa.

“On Tuesday, I was called by someone that some people were at my block factory and they wanted to buy blocks. So I rushed down. I told the person the price of my blocks. In the course of that, I just saw some soldiers coming into the estate. They came to me and said they wanted to see me. I asked them what happened, but they started grabbing me.

“When I looked into their car, I saw the guy I introduced to my brother and his sister, who is my girlfriend. Then the soldiers said I should follow them. They said they would drive my car with them, but I refused, I said I couldn’t give them my car key but I would drive along with them since I did not steal or commit any crime,” he added.

Speaking further, Hamzat said the soldiers took him to their barracks at Ebute where they allegedly collected ₦10,000 from him and seized his car pending when he would produce his brother.

