It's no news that sexual harassment is a common act in public markets.

Pulse visited Yaba for a better understanding of the [sexual] harassment women experience daily in the market.

In a new mini-documentary which focuses on harassment in Yaba market, Pulse reports that some women often get harassed in the market irrespective of how they dress or look.

When asked about this, one of the market leaders Pulse spoke with said there's nothing wrong with women being touched or grabbed by the market traders.

Yaba market leader says it's ok to harass women [Instagram/ Pulse Nigeria]

In the video, Anthony said,

"It is normal to touch people to draw attention to their wares. That one is natural for every market.

"If you come to a market, the seller will draw you to check out what he is selling. That is not the embarrassment, it is a normal thing everywhere."

He reserved no remorse or apology for ladies who get harassed for dressing 'indecently'.

"Girls are doing competition on who will go naked first. Most of them, you will even see their pants.

"I feel if you shout at them, they will dress well whenever they are coming into the market."

This act has left some mental and physical scar on some women. In 2018, some women had a march to sensitize market sellers about the act of harassing women by touching several areas on their bodies and the effect. With the recent happenings, the march proved abortive.

Some women had a march to sensitize market sellers about the act of harassing women [P.M News] p.m news

With the recent sensitization on sexual harassment, you would assume that the market sellers should know better. What do you expect from the sellers when the head supports the acts with excuses for making sales and creating caution for indecent dressing?

This just means we need to keep driving home the need to stop sexual harassment in market areas, streets, public and private places. From the reports, it's evident that most market people do not understand what harassment means and the acts that fall under the term.

Although, one of the sellers that claim he doesn't harass women said,

"Most of them that do such, don’t have shops here. They just come to hustle in the market."

Detailed and consistent sensitization would go a long way to eradicate these acts. Providing a written law against the act can also be employed as a measure to put an end to sexual harassment.