ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Widower seeks justice after claiming illegal police arrest and sentencing

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man said he went to buy food for his three children when a police officer accosted him.

The man seeks compensation for his experience with the police [Punch]
The man seeks compensation for his experience with the police [Punch]

Recommended articles

The officer is said to be attached to Makinde Police Station in the Oshodi area of Lagos State .

Oseni, who’s a commercial bus driver, recalled that he was returning from a food vendor where he had gone to purchase food for his three children on Wednesday, July 14, 2024, at about 10 pm when the officer accosted him.

According to Oseni, whose wife passed away three months ago, efforts to show him the food he bought and also appeal to him were ignored by the police officer identified as Akeem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The widower said Akeem soon hit him with an iron baseball baton on the spot.

The bus I drove had a mechanical fault at Iyana-Isolo, so I got a mechanic to fix it. The repairs took my time till past 10 pm. On getting home, my children, aged 14, 10 and six years old, had not slept. They told me the food I left for them before I left home had been eaten in the afternoon and they had nothing to eat in the evening. Meanwhile, their mother passed on about two months ago. So, I left home that night to buy them food at a canteen nearby at Alhaja’s place on Oshodi Road," he said.

“On my way back home, a vehicle parked closely behind me. I noticed he was a police officer attached to the Makinde Police Station at Oshodi known as Supol Akeem aka Spider. I pleaded with him and showed him the food I went to buy for my children but he was heady and tough with me. He knows me very well within the community as a commercial bus driver. I begged him for minutes and he still made up his mind to take me to the station with the food I bought for my children. As I continued begging him, he refused to listen to my plea, he was holding an iron (baseball baton) which he used to hit me hard on my right leg,” narrating what happened on his way back home.

The victim said he was taken to the police station and locked up while he was also feeling an excruciating pain in his leg.

The Oyo State-born transport worker said he was taken to the Lagos State Task Force office the following day from where he ended up in court and later sentenced to prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the injury he sustained in his leg due to the assault by Akeem worsened during the time he spent in prison.

He, however, added that after his release on Saturday, August 10, the injuries on both his hands and legs festered and turned to big sours.

While revealing that the injuries had paralysed him, Oseni called for the intervention of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Fayoade.

He also demanded compensation for the injury inflicted on him by the officer, while also calling for his prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

8 Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

8 Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno airstrike following intel

NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno airstrike following intel

NAFDAC begins 3-day operation to remove fake Milo drink from Bauchi markets

NAFDAC begins 3-day operation to remove fake Milo drink from Bauchi markets

Mbah to demolish properties used for kidnapping, warns landlords to vet tenants

Mbah to demolish properties used for kidnapping, warns landlords to vet tenants

Deputy speaker Kalu threatens lawsuit over viral interview

Deputy speaker Kalu threatens lawsuit over viral interview

Rivers Govt detects 2 Mpox cases, puts health emergency teams on high alert

Rivers Govt detects 2 Mpox cases, puts health emergency teams on high alert

Mbah to boost electricity capacity from 70MW to 700MW via private investment

Mbah to boost electricity capacity from 70MW to 700MW via private investment

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Heartbroken father in tears as Israeli strike kills newborn twins and wife

Heartbroken father in tears as Israeli strike kills newborn twins and wife

FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)

11 dead, 8 injured in Abia road traffic crash

2 siblings in police net for burying colleague alive because of ₦35k phone [Daily Trust]

2 siblings in police net for burying colleague alive because of ₦35k phone

Ekiti man who assaulted 4-year-old son claims 'he provoked me' [NAN]

Ekiti man who assaulted 4-year-old son claims 'he provoked me'