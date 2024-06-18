ADVERTISEMENT
Viral salon video: You'll look for me and not find me - Hairdresser to client

Gideon Nicholas Day

A TikTok video has sparked controversy as customer Yaayaa exposes Lux Hair Salon for insulting her in Ewe. Yaayaa detailed her experience, including complaints about her hair not being properly styled, which allegedly led to derogatory remarks from salon staff.

Gertrude Dzokoto, one of the hairdressers involved, responded with her own TikTok video, claiming she pleaded with Yaayaa not to release the footage and apologizing profusely.

Dzokoto claimed she even knelt to plead with her and made multiple calls to apologize, which Yaayaa allegedly ignored. Dzokoto's video included a message to Yaayaa: "As you are doing and are happy about it, I have begged you and you still posted it. You will look for me one day, and you won't find me", she said in Akan.

According to Yaayaa, the incident began when she complained about the hairdressers not pulling her baby hair. One hairdresser reportedly mocked her, saying, "With all her plenty hair on her head, she is complaining about this small one?" Another hairdresser commented on the size of her head in Ewe, assuming she didn't understand.

Yaayaa expressed her disappointment, noting that she had often bought food for herself and the hairdressers, feeling it was a gesture of appreciation for their efforts in braiding her hair.

The owner of Lux Hair Salon, in a formal statement, apologized to Yaayaa and announced the dismissal of the employee involved. The statement read:

"On June 13, 2024, a client visited our salon to have knotless braids done in a smaller size. During the service, one of our workers made a comment in the Ewe language, which resulted in a confrontation with the client. As the shop owner, I was absent and learned about the incident through surveillance footage. After gathering all the details, I spoke to the client on the phone, personally apologized to her, and ensured that all the workers involved also apologized.

However, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, I was surprised to discover that a video of the incident had gone viral on social media, despite our efforts to resolve it. I promptly reached out to the client again, expressing another apology, which she graciously accepted. I sincerely apologize once more to all parties involved and the general public.

We have taken measures within the salon, including terminating the worker responsible. Lux Hair Salon is committed to providing excellent service and treating our clients with respect. Our diverse team reflects our belief that everyone deserves employment based on skill, regardless of ethnicity. We at Lux view these series of events as a learning process and going forward, we will try to train our employees on proper customer service behavior."

Full Statement from Lux hair
Full Statement from Lux hair Pulse Ghana

In another TikTok video, Yaayaa disputed the salon's apology, claiming they had never formally apologized to her and had blocked her from seeing their apology statement.

She shared a conversation where the business owner allegedly said, "Do I know that what I am doing if they should curse right now, I will be affected?" Yaayaa responded, "Madam, curse. What is that?... You are out here telling the public that you have apologized. Me, the person the apology is supposed to come to, you have blocked me. I can't see you, yet you are saying you have apologized. Where did you apologize to me?"

This dispute has ignited discussions online about customer service and cultural respect in professional environments.

Gideon Nicholas Day

