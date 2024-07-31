Vigilantes arrest herbalist with 11 human bones in Anambra

Ezekiel, originally from Ezza in Ebonyi State, was apprehended over the weekend in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he resides.

The arrest followed a tip-off from whistleblowers who had observed suspicious activities at Ezekiel's residence.

A video of the raid, which surfaced on social media, shows the security operatives uncovering human bones of various parts from the suspect’s home.

During an interrogation, Ezekiel admitted that the bones were human, claiming they were brought to him by his relative from a region in Ebonyi State experiencing communal clashes.

Ezekiel stated that he used the bones to create "high-quality charms" for clients.

In the video, a security team member advised the community to be vigilant about renting properties and to closely monitor tenants' activities. He praised the whistleblower for providing crucial information that led to the arrest and urged others to report any unusual or suspicious behavior to help maintain security.

The officer emphasised that security is a collective responsibility and that timely reporting of suspicious activities can prevent crimes and enhance community safety. He encouraged residents to be proactive and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect was intercepted by vigilantes and police operatives from the Neni Division during their patrol.

