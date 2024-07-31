ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Vigilantes arrest herbalist with 11 human bones in Anambra

Damilare Famuyiwa

The herbalist was arrested following a tip-off from Whistleblowers in his neighbourhood, who had observed suspicious activities in his compound.

The suspect has been arrested by the Police [Punch]
The suspect has been arrested by the Police [Punch]

Recommended articles

Ezekiel, originally from Ezza in Ebonyi State, was apprehended over the weekend in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he resides.

The arrest followed a tip-off from whistleblowers who had observed suspicious activities at Ezekiel's residence.

A video of the raid, which surfaced on social media, shows the security operatives uncovering human bones of various parts from the suspect’s home.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interrogation, Ezekiel admitted that the bones were human, claiming they were brought to him by his relative from a region in Ebonyi State experiencing communal clashes.

Ezekiel stated that he used the bones to create "high-quality charms" for clients.

In the video, a security team member advised the community to be vigilant about renting properties and to closely monitor tenants' activities. He praised the whistleblower for providing crucial information that led to the arrest and urged others to report any unusual or suspicious behavior to help maintain security.

The officer emphasised that security is a collective responsibility and that timely reporting of suspicious activities can prevent crimes and enhance community safety. He encouraged residents to be proactive and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect was intercepted by vigilantes and police operatives from the Neni Division during their patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Ezekiel is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation, with further details to be released later.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Where peace reign, policies thrive' - SGF Akume to Nigerians ahead of protest

'Where peace reign, policies thrive' - SGF Akume to Nigerians ahead of protest

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim is receiving treatment at the hospital (Image used for illustrative purposes) [LIB]

Gunmen chop off okada rider’s hand while trying to steal his bike

Fire in Lagos warehouse, destroys goods [Punch Newspaper]

Fire destroys goods worth millions at Lagos factory warehouse, no injuries

Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze holds 3rd NSPPD prayer conference in America

Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze holds 3rd NSPPD prayer conference in America

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute and burns body [quick news africa]

Woman kills paralysed husband after dispute, burns body in uncompleted building