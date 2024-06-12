Man wraps 8 human skulls, fresh human flesh in garri sack for herbalist

Abayomi Oladipo, Commissioner of Police in Ondo state, said this in a statement made available to newsmen by the command’s spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya in Akure on Wednesday.

Oladipo said that the suspect was apprehended by operatives during a stop and search exercise at Isua- Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.

“On June 10, 2024, at about 0800hrs, personnel attached to Police Safer Highway Patrol at Isua/Epinmi checkpoint while performing their lawful duty flagged down a Nissan Salon car en route Akure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the vehicle was being searched, one of the passengers took to his heels and the police pursued and arrested him.

“He was searched and eight dry human skulls, fresh human flesh, and charms were found in a wrapped polythene bag concealed in a garri sack he was travelling with.

“The suspect, Yusuf Adenoyin, ‘M’ age 31 years, stated that he was going to supply the items to herbalists,” he said.