Varsity bans indecent dressing, introduces new dress codes for students, staff

News Agency Of Nigeria

Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu has banned indecent dressing and introduced new dress code for students and staff for easy identification.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke, announced this on Tuesday while addressing staff and students of the institution as they returned from Christmas and New Year breaks.

According to Aneke, henceforth, all students are to be dressed in their faculty uniforms with appropriate ties and shoes.

“No student is expected to wear flippers, rugged jeans, coloured hair, long fingers, face caps or artificial eye lashes,” he directed.

Anieke expressed regrets that most students and staff wey wearing t-shirts with unauthorised inscriptions, contrary to the dressing code of the institution.

He made it clear that male students must comb their hairs well or shave them.

The Vice Chancellor revealed that the management of the University had introduced qualitative assessments of all the teaching and non teaching staff of the university.

“Principal officers of the institutions will henceforth visit the lecture halls to assess the lectures by the academic staff while the non teaching staff will submit their roll calls at the beginning and closing of each day’s activities.

“Students who fail to attend lectures will not be allowed to sit for examinations,” Anieke warned.

Aneke also announced that the 14th Matriculation of Godfrey Okoye University Enugu will take place on Jan. 27.

The clergyman made it clear that none of the female matriculants would be allowed to wear any shoe that was more than four centimetres high, stressing that the students must wear decent dresses.

For the males, he said, they were to be in suits with university tie to march.

The Vice Chancellor further announced that the first semester examinations for all the students would commence immediately after the matriculation.

Anieke explained that the early conduct of the examinations was in compliance with the demands of the parents of the students to have their children at home during the general elections.

He advised young people to focus on what they could contribute to the solution of the nation’s problems.

The vice chancellor further urged Nigerians to protect their Voters’ Cards and vote wisely during the elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria
