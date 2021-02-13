Archbishop Tunde Adeleye, Archbishop of the Anglican Province, Niger Delta, has admonished youths not to engage in extramarital sex in the name of celebrating. St. Valentine’s Day.

Adeleye gave the admonition in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar ahead of the Valentine’s Day celebration marked annually on Feb. 14 as lovers’ day

The archbishop, who was reacting to what he termed sinful practices by fun seekers in the name of Valentine’s Day, said rather than making it a day for promiscuity, it should be a day to reflect on how to love sacrificially and genuinely.

“Valentine’s day should not be a reason for promiscuity and sinful practices; in fact, sending people notes and asking them to be your Valentine is not being knowledgeable of what the day means.

“Today what people are celebrating is immorality and sinfulness and not necessarily the kind of sacrificial love which St. Valentine was known for.

“Although we don’t celebrate Valentine’s day as a programme in the Anglican Church, we don’t stop any pastor who may want to use the day to enlighten people or pray.

“This is where I commend many of our young pastors who arrange programmes like workshops and seminars to fill in the gap, in case some members of the church are looking outside to some kinds of wrong celebration,” Adeleye maintained.

Also, the Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu advised the youths to stay safe and make the celebration low key while observing all COVID-19 guidelines.

Edu said people could actually celebrate in their houses, by having a candle light dinner and buying presents for each other rather than going to the parks or other public places where they could contract COVID-19.

“Don’t lose your loved ones in the name of celebrating love; stay safe and know that Valentine is not about where you go, but what you feel in your heart.

“Also, you must note that abstinence is key or you use a condom because if you contract the Human Immune Virus (HIV) or hepatitis in the name of celebrating Valentine’s Day, will the love still be there,” she queried.

NAN correspondent visited the popular Watt Market in Calabar and observed that many traders had stocked gift items such as flowers, under wears and others in red packages laced with red ribbons in anticipation of brisk business.