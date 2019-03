According to a statement released by The Woman's Hospital, Houston, the babies were delivered between 4:50 am and 4:59 am.

The hospital stated that the babies were born at weights ranging from 1 pound, 12 ounces to 2 pounds, 14 ounces.

The delivery team led by Dr. Ziad Haidar, Dr. Sharmeel Khaira and Dr. Israel Simchowitz, said the mother was doing well.

According to the statement, the odds of having sextuplets were estimated at one in 4.7 billion and sextuplet births are extremely rare.