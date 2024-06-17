ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Imam's Sallah ram stolen in Jos

Segun Adeyemi

A ram with 4 horns is seen days away from Eid al-Adha at Kofar Kudu Ram market in Kano, Nigeria. [Getty Images]
The theft occurred during a heavy rainstorm on the night before Eid-el-Kabir.

Malam Haruna Yaqub, another Imam in the community, revealed this incident during his sermon following the two Raka’at prayers. He criticised the act, calling it insensitive.

“The Ram of our Chief Imam, which he purposely bought to sacrifice, has stolen in the night. We are really shocked by the incident. We were surprised to hear this story. This means that people are not God-fearing. It is scary that people have gone to the extent of stealing ram meant for religious activity,” Yaqub said, according to Daily Trust.

Residents of the community also expressed their disappointment and called for heightened vigilance and security to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, the Chief Iman appealed to people to be God-fearing as he revealed the gravity of the act.

He urged them never to engage in stealing or any act of criminality, emphasising that everyone would be held accountable for their actions in the hereafter.

He said, “It is high time people repented and took the path of Allah. It is not too late. People should stop committing bad things and act according to Allah’s commandments.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

