Chief Imam's Sallah ram stolen in Jos

The theft occurred during a heavy rainstorm on the night before Eid-el-Kabir.

Malam Haruna Yaqub, another Imam in the community, revealed this incident during his sermon following the two Raka’at prayers. He criticised the act, calling it insensitive.

“The Ram of our Chief Imam, which he purposely bought to sacrifice, has stolen in the night. We are really shocked by the incident. We were surprised to hear this story. This means that people are not God-fearing. It is scary that people have gone to the extent of stealing ram meant for religious activity,” Yaqub said, according to Daily Trust.

Residents of the community also expressed their disappointment and called for heightened vigilance and security to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, the Chief Iman appealed to people to be God-fearing as he revealed the gravity of the act.

He urged them never to engage in stealing or any act of criminality, emphasising that everyone would be held accountable for their actions in the hereafter.