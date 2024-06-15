ADVERTISEMENT
The ram I bought ₦75k last year now ₦130k - Kaduna Muslims lament ahead Sallah

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that in the Zango animal market, Tudun Wada area of Kaduna, a ram costing ₦1.5 million was displayed for sale.

The ram sacrifice is an act of worship practiced by the Muslims to emulate Prophet Abraham (AS) who dreamt that God ordered him to sacrifice his only son Ishmael.

Abraham agreed to obey God and perform the sacrifice but a ram was sent to him for the sacrifice in place of Ishmael.

However, due to the economic realities of the country, some residents of the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the prices of the rams and other animals had gone high against what was obtained in 2023.

Yahya Zakari, who was seen at the livestock market in Zango said he came to check the prices of the rams before buying, adding that he can only afford to buy one ram.

“I usually buy two rams, one for me and the other for my father; but this time around, I can only buy for my father. The rams I bought last year at 75,000 is now 130,000,” he said.

Similarly, a civil servant, Usman Muhammad, said he won’t be able to buy a ram this year as he has other bills to take care of, adding that he hoped to be able to afford it next year.

On his part, Mohammad Tijjani said he bought his ram from his village in Adamawa as it was cheaper over there.

Meanwhile, rams and other livestock vendors said the prices of the rams were fair depending on the customers’ needs.

Sulaiman Umar, an animal vendor said that the prices of rams at his stand start from ₦70,000 and above, adding that the customers were getting rams within their budgets.

“Most people are assuming the price or getting information from here but when you come to buy, you will find a ram within your budget.

“I urge the people with the means to come to the market themselves and stop believing in what other people are saying,“ he said.

Malam Haruna Adams said a customer bargained for the ram at ₦1.2 million but it wasn’t sold to him.

News Agency Of Nigeria

