Armed robbers kill final year student in Akwa Ibom Polytechnic

The victim, identified as Saviour from the Electrical Electronics Department, fell victim to suspected armed robbers who have been causing terror within the school premises.

The incident happened in the late hours of Saturday, June 8, 2024, when Saviour was fatally shot while resisting the armed robbers' attempt to snatch his phone.

The gruesome event took place at Ikot Uboh, near the student's residence.

Sources close to the institution, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that the armed assailants unleashed gunfire on Saviour as he bravely attempted to raise the alarm, succumbing to his injuries on the scene.

The loss of the promising student sent shockwaves throughout the campus community, leaving students and staff deeply disturbed and unsettled.

Confirming the tragic incident, Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Timfon John assured the public that law enforcement authorities were tirelessly working to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The perpetrators will be apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law. It is the determination of CP Waheed Ayilara to rid Akwa Ibom State of criminal elements. And this is not negotiable,” she said.