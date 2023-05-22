The sports category has moved to a new website.
Unemployed man in court for stealing ₦‎18k phone gets ₦100k bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The phone was recovered from the defendant during a police investigation.

The alleged offence contravenes the provision of sections 288 of the Penal Code (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Life Camp Police Station by the complainant, Ibrahim Suleiman, of Mpape, Abuja on April 22.

Nwafoaku said that the complainant on the same date went to Jabi Lake, Abuja where the defendant met him, distracted him and stole the said phone.

The prosecutor added that during the police investigation the phone was recovered from the defendant.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦100, 000 and one surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

He further adjourned the matter until June 26, for hearing

News Agency Of Nigeria

