ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Truck kills 3, injures 2 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than three persons lost their lives while two others sustained Injuries when a truck lost control at Toll-Gate area on Lagos-Abeokuts Expressway.

The scene of an accident that saw a bus ram into a truck parked on the road side.
The scene of an accident that saw a bus ram into a truck parked on the road side.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Ogun Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Recommended articles

Umar explained that the accident, which occurred at about 7.35 p.m., involved six persons, two vehicles and two motorcycles.

He said a truck conveying bags of cement, was inbound Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, when it lost control due to brake failure and rammed into two vehicles and two bajaj motorcycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, those that died are either traders or those waiting for buses.

“The accident led to the death of three persons while two others sustained various degrees of injuries and one person was unhurt.

“The corpses of the dead had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ifo, while the injured are receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ota,” he said.

The sector commander blamed the accident on excessive speeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umar advised motorists to always desist from excessive speeding and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the roads to prevent avoidable crashes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Census: NPC recruits 30,000 field staff in Bauchi State

2023 Census: NPC recruits 30,000 field staff in Bauchi State

Ademola Adeleke: Oyetola's aide speaks on abandoned road project

Ademola Adeleke: Oyetola's aide speaks on abandoned road project

March 18 polls: LP urges heavy security deployment in Abia to avert violence

March 18 polls: LP urges heavy security deployment in Abia to avert violence

Lagos Guber: Obi support groups mobilise for LP win

Lagos Guber: Obi support groups mobilise for LP win

Management, ASUU differ on allegation of mass sack in Ambrose Alli varsity

Management, ASUU differ on allegation of mass sack in Ambrose Alli varsity

Governorship election: CP warns against violence, thuggery in A/Ibom

Governorship election: CP warns against violence, thuggery in A/Ibom

Tinubu’s aide tells Buhari to suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

Tinubu’s aide tells Buhari to suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2 dead, many injured as Train and staff bus collide in Lagos

2 dead, many injured as train and govt staff bus collide in Lagos

I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets

I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets [Video]

Court remands man for raping daughter inside his shop in Lagos

Court remands man for r*ping daughter inside his shop in Lagos

Court order

'I’ve erectile dysfunction' - Lecturer accused of rape says, judge frees him for lack of evidence