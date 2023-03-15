Truck kills 3, injures 2 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Umar explained that the accident, which occurred at about 7.35 p.m., involved six persons, two vehicles and two motorcycles.

He said a truck conveying bags of cement, was inbound Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, when it lost control due to brake failure and rammed into two vehicles and two bajaj motorcycles.

According to him, those that died are either traders or those waiting for buses.

“The accident led to the death of three persons while two others sustained various degrees of injuries and one person was unhurt.

“The corpses of the dead had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ifo, while the injured are receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ota,” he said.

The sector commander blamed the accident on excessive speeding.

