Truck driver on trial for killing 4 people with reckless driving

Ajayi is facing a nine-count charge, bordering on dangerous driving, lack of roadworthiness, expired driver’s licence and lack of issuance certificate.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences preferred against him.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 14 at the Apoti area, Ile-Oluji Road, Ipetu-Ijesa in Osun.

Jacob said the defendant drove his Howo Sino truck, with number plate: AKD 380 YE, in a dangerous manner, leading to the death of four persons.

He gave the names of the victims as Kayode Oladunjoke, Abudu Mariam, Ikuelogbon Tomiwa and Titilayo Adedapo.

The prosecutor said that the accident also led to three other persons sustaining severe injuries, all of whom were on admission at an undisclosed hospital.

He further stated that the accident also damaged one parked Lexus SUV, owned by one Agboola Opeyemi.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 35, 142, 139, 7, 21(b), 18 and 27 of Road Traffic Act, Vol. 6, Caps. 146 and 147, Laws of Osun, 2002.

He said that the offences also ran contrary to the provisions of Section 18 (1) of the Criminal Code, Vol. VI, Cap 115, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, K. Adepoju, prayed to the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, A. Odeleye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Odeleye said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payments and passport-sized photographs, attached with affidavits of means, with the address of the defendant verified by the police.