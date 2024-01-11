Tragedy averted as tanker loaded with 33,000 litres falls in Odo-Sede, Ogun

Adekunle Ajibade, the South-West Area Commander of TRACE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, that the incident occurred at about 2:56 am same day. Ajibade explained that the tanker coming from Lagos rolled back while ascending a hill and fell on its side at Akeja road.

He said the accident followed a mechanical fault but indicated that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident.

“We thank God that no life and property were lost in the incident but we are appealing to tanker owners to ensure that their vehicles are in good order and properly maintained before putting them on the road,” he said.

He said the tanker totally blocked the access roads, both inbound and out bound, resulting in a serious gridlock. Ajibade added that officials from TRACE, police, NUPENG and the Fire Services were on ground to maintain sanity in the axis. Ajibade added that the road had been closed to vehicular movement to prevent avoidable mishaps.

He listed some alternative routes for motorists to include Command road – Osi -Ikola road or the Lagos/Abeokuta expressway. Ajibade also said that trans loading of the tanker had commenced, adding that the vehicle would be removed immediately trans loading is completed.