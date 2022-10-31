Traditional ruler in Bayelsa sleeps in car as floods sack palace

“It reached the knee level and made the palace uninhabitable,’’ the retired naval officer told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Tungbo.

“The car is the only safe place for me; the entire building is flooded and there is no safer place for me to sleep.

Pulse Nigeria

“My family has been relocated to Yenagoa. As the Captain on board (traditional ruler) this vessel, I cannot abandon my subjects to seek alternative abode outside the town.

“By my training as a naval officer, I am not expected to abandon the crew I am leading in my vessel. I am expected to be the last man standing,’’ he said.

Poubinafa also told NAN that he equally suffered in the floods of 2012 as he could not leave his subjects and relocate and that the situation is worse in 2022.

He appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency, the Bayelsa Emergency Management Agency and other well-meaning individuals to assist flood victims in Tungbo town.

He also called on the Federal Government to construct dams and dredge Rivers Niger and Benue to end perennial flooding in parts of the country.

Tungbo community is host to the Federal Scones and Technical College, a co-educational college founded in 2002 and located on Sagbama-Tungbo Road.