Traders trapped as 2-storey building collapses in Anambra market

Bayo Wahab

The incident created panic among traders and residents of the area.

Many are trapped as a two-storey building collapses in Anambra market. [Punch]
Many are trapped as a two-storey building collapses in Anambra market. [Punch]

The building which is still under construction collapsed on Thursday, July 4, 2024, trapping many traders.

Even though the casualty figures have not yet been ascertained, it is said that lives might have been lost in the incident.

According to ThePunch, the incident which happened around noon created panic among traders and residents in the area.

The building was reported to have suddenly crumbled, burying numerous traders beneath the debris.

However, two persons were rescued and rushed to Amawbia Maternity Home for urgent medical attention, while many other victims are still trapped under the rubble.

To coordinate the rescue effort and maintain order, police officers have reportedly arrived at the scene.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesman for the state police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that rescue operations have started and that two victims have been rescued already.

This is not the first time a building under construction has collapsed in Anambra State this year.

In March, a five-storey building at Basden Street in Fegge, the commercial city of Onitsha collapsed. An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity said the building was meant to serve commercial purposes on completion.

Another 5-storey building collapses in Anambra [NAN]
Another 5-storey building collapses in Anambra [NAN]

The source said the building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, 2024, while construction workers were on the last floor.

“The building started from the fifth floor to collapse. The building is at the finishing touches and the fifth floor was almost finished when it collapsed and other floors followed suit.

“There are about two workers in the building that are trapped and those injured have been rushed to undisclosed hospitals,” the source said.

Chinyere Nwoyethe, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, said they were yet to be informed about the collapsed building.

The incident happened barely two weeks after a building collapsed killing five persons in Ochanja Market, Onitsha.

