Three Crowns Milk promotes health, wellness with ‘Everybody Is Welcome’ Fitness Campaign 2022

Speaking on the campaign idea for 2022, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Gloria Jacobs, noted that the theme of the campaign, “EveryBody Is Welcome” is a word play, an intended pun to attract every body shape, form and size of men and women. This is to ensure inclusiveness and position the brand as a cheerleader that motivates people as they work towards achieving their body goals and sound health.

“Through the campaign, we intend to engage consumers with daily routines using unconventional work out tools to grow fitness in exciting ways” Jacobs further explained.

The campaign will run from March 7th to April 8th. It will feature daily exercise videos tailored to suit different fitness levels, including the Newbie (Beginner’s level), Wannabe (Standard level) and Pro (Advanced level), based on participants’ exercise thresholds.

These videos will be deployed across Three Crowns digital platforms (social media, WhatsApp and Telegram) and consumers are expected to recreate same; repost on their social media handles and tag the handle @3crownsmilk using the hashtag #TC30DaysFitnessChallenge. Similarly, they can also share their videos directly on the WhatsApp and Telegram coaching groups.

Interested participants can sign up for the sessions via the Three Crowns website - www.femininelounge.com/threecrowns-fitness-challenge. They can also join dedicated WhatsApp and Telegram groups for the campaign.

Following the daily routines, participants will be sent meal plans, which will further help them to stay in check as they keep fit and stay healthy.

For the duration of the campaign, Saturday sessions will feature different cardio dance exercises online across the brand’s social media pages and it will be streamed real time. These sessions will be anchored by Shedams (Creator of Nigeria's first Weight Loss Reality TV Show - The Fastest Shedder) and other fitness influencers.

Also, participants will engage in different mini-workout challenges like Speed Bounce, for a chance to win amazing prizes.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers, while acknowledging the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers, who are socially believed to be primary caregivers, are themselves taken care of, this directly and positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has therefore given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making fitness a lifestyle.

