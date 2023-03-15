After each Healing Streams Live Healing Services session with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, testimonies of healing saturate social media. A new edition of the healing program is set for this weekend.
This Weekend: Receive your healing at Pastor Chris’ Healing Streams event
#FeatureByChristEmbassy
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Nigeria drops from 6th to 8th most terrorised country in the world
INEC denies appointing former Lagos Commissioner as head of ICT
Court rejects request to compel CCB to release INEC Chair’s asset declaration forms
More PDP groups join APC in Oyo, vow to unseat Makinde on Saturday
Sanwo-Olu donates ₦100m to traders at Akere Market after fire incident
Borno CAN denies endorsing PDP candidate Mohammed for governor
Man rides bicycle from Katsina to Lagos to celebrate Tinubu's victory
Religion, ethnicity decided presidential, NASS elections - Gbajabiamila
Why Oro festival won't affect gov election on Saturday - Oba Elegushi
ADVERTISEMENT