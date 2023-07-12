Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends man to prison for stealing 13 bunches of plantain, banana

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict stole the items belonging to one Christiana Ushe, on July 8, at Akungba Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Prison gate (NigerianNews)
Prison gate (NigerianNews)

Recommended articles

Damilola Sekoni, the Court’s Magistrate, said that he considered the fact that the accused pleaded guilty to a one-count charge without wasting the precious time of the court, in mitigating the sentence.

Sekoni said that the court gave the accused a short jail term because he considered some serious bruises he sustained when he was beaten for stealing.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Abdulsalam Musa, asked the court to show leniency to the accused because he did not waste the time of the court and the injury he sustained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa added that the convict must have learnt his lesson from the beating he received.

The convict stole the items belonging to one Christiana Ushe, on July 8, at Akungba Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Construction company explains why NASS roof still leaking

Construction company explains why NASS roof still leaking

Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons

Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons

Prof. Sambo inducted into UK’s faculty of public health

Prof. Sambo inducted into UK’s faculty of public health

Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for JAMB registration malpractice

Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for JAMB registration malpractice

Lagos govt installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Lagos govt installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Reps fix date to consider Tinubu's ₦500bn palliatives request

Reps fix date to consider Tinubu's ₦500bn palliatives request

Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Lawmakers not as rich as being projected – Speaker Abbas

Lawmakers not as rich as being projected – Speaker Abbas

Senate investigates alleged bribery of IPPIS officials in universities

Senate investigates alleged bribery of IPPIS officials in universities

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of Amarah Kennedy

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys

I don't eat my wife's food, she can kill me; Oboy Siki explains (VIDEO)

Micheal Olowere, Ibadan-based cleric (Credit: Tribune online)

'Ibadan cleric, Olowere had premonition of his death' – Associate