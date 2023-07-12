Court sends man to prison for stealing 13 bunches of plantain, banana
The convict stole the items belonging to one Christiana Ushe, on July 8, at Akungba Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.
Damilola Sekoni, the Court’s Magistrate, said that he considered the fact that the accused pleaded guilty to a one-count charge without wasting the precious time of the court, in mitigating the sentence.
Sekoni said that the court gave the accused a short jail term because he considered some serious bruises he sustained when he was beaten for stealing.
Earlier, the defence counsel, Abdulsalam Musa, asked the court to show leniency to the accused because he did not waste the time of the court and the injury he sustained.
Musa added that the convict must have learnt his lesson from the beating he received.
