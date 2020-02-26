The petitioner said this in a divorce petition she filed against her husband.

“My husband told me that he will kill me and that nothing will happen to him.

“He almost killed me on Valentine’s Day. We had an argument and beat me up and locked me in.

”He violently pulled my hair, pinned me down to the floor and began to hit my left eye with his bare fist.

“He also made an attempt to hit me with a wooden object. Our neighbour broke into our apartment and saved my me,” she alleged.

The respondent who was present in court, begged the court to adjourn the matter, to enable him get a lawyer.

The petitioner’s council, C.E. Ebonugwo , prayed the court to order the respondent to maintain his statusquo, pending when the matter is resolved in court.

The presiding judge, Jemilu Jega, granted the application of the council and adjourned the matter until March 11 for hearing