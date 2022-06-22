TASUED student to clean school toilets for 8 months over fraud

Oluwasegunfunmi was convicted alongside Ajisafe Olaide, Lawal Morenikeji, Osuolale Abiodun, and Olamilekan Taofeek.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the anti-graft agency that dragged the convict to court, the cases were pursued by its Ibadan Zonal Command.

EFCC stated that all the convicts pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Sentencing Oluwasegunfunmi to community service, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel of a Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, maintained that the TASUED student is now required to clean the toilets at the Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo, Osun State.

The judge also ruled that the convict’s attendance register be kept and submitted on the completion of his sentence.

Meanwhile, the EFCC recently arrested no less than 30 internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The suspects were all arrested in Lugbe and Kubwa suburbs of Abuja, following credible intelligence on their alleged internet fraud activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include -Mercedes Benz, Lexus and Toyota cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.