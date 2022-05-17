Suspects confess to killing NYSC member to initiate relationship breakup

It would be recalled that on Thursday, April 14, 2022, Stephanie went missing after she reportedly left home with her infant, and never returned. Although her son was later recovered a day after.

Confirming that she’s dead and her killers have been arrested, Sunday Babaji, the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, the suspects who were paraded before journalists in Abuja, said they conspired with one another to kidnap Stephanie in order for Jennifer to have her alleged lover, one Edward Achadu, all to herself.

“Our investigation revealed that the suspects criminally conspired and murdered the victim to separate her from Edward Achadu so that Jennifer Tsembe, one of the suspects and an estranged lover of Edward, could have him all to herself, especially for pecuniary benefits,” the police spokesperson stated.

Confessing to the crime, Tsembe said even though Abu initiated the crime, her plan was just to have Stephanie kidnapped and demand ransom from Achadu afterwards.

When asked how Stephanie died, the other suspects who were friends to the deceased, said Tsembe had conceived the plan for the deceased to come to her house where she requested their help to tie her upon her arrival.

They added that after they’ve played their part, she instructed them to go away. Hence, they left the deceased and her child behind.

Simon said after he left, Tsembe had called him to say she needed help with the body because the deceased had died. He, however, alleged that the suspect had already bathed her with acid by the time he arrived at the scene.