Suspected cultists stab barber to death in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The assailants brandished guns and fired shots into the air, causing panic among residents when they arrived at the barber’s workshop on their motorbikes.

He tried to flee but they chased him and stabbed him [All News Ng]
The Ogun State Police Command disclosed that the suspects as Prince Emmanuel, Nafiu Sadiq, Michael Joseph, and Adebowale Ezekiel, who have all been arrested shortly after the crime.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, reported that Adeshina was working in his shop when about eight assailants arrived on motorcycles.

As the barber attempted to flee, he was pursued and stabbed multiple times in the neck and head by the attackers.

Adeshina was later confirmed dead at the state hospital in Ìjàyè. The police from the Ibara Division arrived at the scene shortly after the suspects fled.

According to Omolola Odutola, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), the four suspects were apprehended at Maria Guest Inn in Amolaso following intelligence reports.

When the police arrived at the scene, the suspects had already fled. However, they were able to gather intelligence indicating that the suspects had moved to the Maria Guest Inn in Amolaso.

“Four suspects involved in the crime were apprehended at the Guest Inn, and efforts are ongoing to identify other members of the group,” she was quoted as saying.

Odutola praised the officers involved in the arrest and warned that under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, anyone involved in criminal activities would be brought to justice.

This incident follows the recent arrest of two suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity, Adisa Abiodun and Rasheed Makinde, who robbed a hotel and raped a 25-year-old employee in the Ijoko community of the Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

